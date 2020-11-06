Justin Bieber’s ex-pastor/mentor, Carl Lentz reveals he was unfaithful in his marriage which was the reason for his suspension from Hillsong Church

Justin Bieber’s former pastor and mentor, Carl Lentz has revealed that he was fired from Hillsong church because he cheated on his wife, Laura.

Lentz made this confession on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself, his wife, and their children and wrote:

Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives.

Leading this church has been an honor in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church.

When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld.

Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job…