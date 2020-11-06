Secret service is sending more agents to Joe Biden in Delware, national defense airspace is being established over his home

More US Secret Service agents have been sent to Wilmington, Delaware in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win.

Two sources told CNN that the extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware on Thursday November 5. The agents were dispatched once learning the former vice president planned to remain at the center on Friday November 6.

Delaware News Journal also reported that flights are temporarily restricted over Biden’s Wilmington home and the Chase Center in the city. The Federal Aviation Administration listed the restriction over the Chase Center where Biden has delivered speeches for “VIP movement,” while the one over Biden’s home is for “special security reasons.”

Only flights arriving or leaving the New Castle Airport and those on active firefighting, law enforcement or ambulance duties are allowed to enter the restricted air space. The zone over the Chase Center which is set to expire on Friday, extends three nautical miles…