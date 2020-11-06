“Twitter is out of control” Donald Trump complains as Twitter labels his tweets as “misleading”

Donald Trump has hit out at Twitter for adding a label to warn that his tweets “might be misleading”.

Since the ballot counting has been taking place, Trump has been tweeting a lot to suggest that he’s being cheated out of his votes.

And Twitter has been restricting most of Trump’s tweets with the label, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

This angered Trump and he called out Twitter, writing: “Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!”

He has also said, “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”