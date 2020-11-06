Who ordered the seizure of my passport

#EndSARS frontliner, Moe Odele has fired back at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over claim of seizure of her passport having nothing to do with the part she played in the demonstration against police brutality.

Recall that the spokesman for the NIS, Mr. Sunday James stated that Moe’s passport was seized as part of a routine routine border assignment . He added that whenever a restriction is placed on any individual, the immigration service is duty-bound to enforce it.

However reacting to this, Moe queried the NIS on who ordered the seizure of her passport. She affirmed that it is an ongoing constitutional breach of Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The lawyer tweeted;