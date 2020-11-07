Beautiful photo of Keke driver’s wife and their adorable quintuplets

32-year-old Ndidi Odo, wife of a Keke driver is pictured with her adorable quintuplets, four boys and a girl, named Akachukwu, Chiemelie, Chidiomimi, Chinweolu and Ezinwanne.

Recall that Nididi and her husband Abuchi Odo, a native of Okpaligbo-Ogu in Nsukka, Enugu State, welcomed the quintuplets in 2018 at God’s Mercy Hospital, Obiuno, in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State.

The couple already had four children (three females and a male) before the arrival of the quintuplets.

Nnewi businessman and philanthropist, Sir Lous Carter Onwugbenu had offset their hospital bill after birth and offered scholarship to the children up to the university level.

It’s not clear when the new photo was taken. A member of a charity organization who paid the family a visit posted it on Facebook today.