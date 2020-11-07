Boko Haram started with youth protests

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has warned youths taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful of the demonstration.

Zulum who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday November 6, stated that the Boko Haram crisis in the North Eastern part of the country started with protests by youths against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital in Maiduguri.

The Borno state Governor said;