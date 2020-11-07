Boko Haram started with youth protests

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has warned youths taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful of the demonstration.
Zulum who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday November 6, stated that the Boko Haram crisis in the North Eastern part of the country started with protests by youths against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital in Maiduguri.
The Borno state Governor said;
“On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.
“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now.
“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth.
“Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either…
