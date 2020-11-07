Lagos state government confirms fresh COVID-19 cases in a boarding school in the state

Lagos State Government has confirmed the discovery of fresh COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this today November 6. According to Professor Abayomi, a member of the school’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on November 2.

“Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19. The staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank. The Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre is investigating the incident, and we would like to assure members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control.”

Abayomi said efforts are currently being made to contain the spread of the virus.