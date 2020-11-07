Obasanjo’s claim on my impeachment untrue – Ladoja

Former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has countered former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim on what led to his impeachment.

Recall that while speaking at the launch of an autobiography of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala in Ibadan on Thursday November 6, Obasanjo said that Ladoja’s refusal to listen to his entreaties led to his impeachment.

However the former Governor countered Obasanjo’s claim in a statement released by his spokesperson Alhaji Lanre Latinwo on Friday November 6. He told Obasanjo not to rewrite history as no amount of damage control measure can wash him clean of his alleged involvement in his 2005 impeachment.

The statement read;