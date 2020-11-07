Two abducted as Gunmen attack Adamawa speaker’s residence

Two people have been abducted following an attack launched by unknown gunmen at the residence of Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass in Mbamba.

It was alleged that the gunmen who kidnapped two family members of the speaker, killed a vigilante.

Spokesperson of Adamawa Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje who confirmed the incident said;

“Yesterday ( Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence. “Our people got to the residence around 4 am to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju have deployed police detectives who are on the trail of the gunmen.