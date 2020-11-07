“We are going to win this race, the numbers tell us it’s clear”- Joe Biden tells supporters

In anticipation of becoming America’s 46th president if he maintains his lead in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has expressed confidence to his supporters that he would win the presidency from incumbent President Donald Trump.

Biden, a former US vice-presodent running under the Democratic party, said he expected to end up with over 300 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to claim the White House.

He also expressed satisfaction with his lead in the popular vote — in which he led Trump on Friday night by an estimated 4 million votes.

“My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear,” Biden said at a late nighttime speech in Wilmington, Delaware with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris by his side.

“We are going to win this race,” Biden said. “Just look at what has happened since yesterday.

“Twenty-four hours ago, we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead, and we are going to…