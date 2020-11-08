Americans have elected their downfall – BBNaija star, Gifty Powers says after Joe Biden’s emergence as US President

By
Headliners
-
2



5fa788ca137e2Ex BBN housemate, Gifty Powers believes that Americans have elected their downfall following the emergence of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United states of America. Gifty stated this via her Instastories. Read below. 5fa787d2ebc225fa787e5f2720   The post Americans have elected their downfall – BBNaija star, Gifty Powers says after Joe Biden’s emergence as US President appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR