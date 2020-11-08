Drama as churchgoers demand their money back from Prophet Walter Magaya

A dramatic scene was recorded at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries in Bellville, Cape Town as former members of the church protested and demanded that Prophet Magaya refunds them the money they invested in the church.

The former members accused the cleric of scamming them out of money they invested in housing and other projects. They also held up placards which read;

“We did not come to work for you Walter Magaya.” “We want our money from you Walter Magaya”

The scene became chaotic as the current church members tried to block former members from entering the church and it was learnt that the police had to be called to the scene to bring order.

New Zimbabwe reported that the Police came to the scene and advised the protesters to approach a land claims court.

The publication also reported that the former church members had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2016 with a subsidiary of the church’s investment arm, giving…