“From homeless boy to house owner twice” Bisi Alimi shows off second home he and husband acquired in London to celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Bisi Alimi and his husband acquired a second home in London as they mark their 4th wedding anniversary and Bisi shared photos of the interior of the house while reminiscing on how far he’s come.
Bisi said he has gone from that “homeless boy” to a “house owner in London twice”.
He thanked Nigeria’s Funmi Iyanda who invited him on her TV show, New Dawn, to talk about his sexuality years ago.
Sharing photos of his house, he wrote:
No better way to celebrate our 4th yr anniversary than acquiring our second home in London.
I can’t believe I have moved from that homeless boy, who had the graciousness of his friends who offered him their sofas, to a house owner in London and not once, but twice!! .
I especially want to thank @funmiiyanda, this boy won’t be standing here without you. @stefhirs your friendship is what every human being needs, and @instaforakin all I can say is thank you.
Your dream is valid y’all. Your sweat and tears will fertilise the soil…
Source: Linda Ikeji