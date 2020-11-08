“From homeless boy to house owner twice” Bisi Alimi shows off second home he and husband acquired in London to celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Bisi Alimi and his husband acquired a second home in London as they mark their 4th wedding anniversary and Bisi shared photos of the interior of the house while reminiscing on how far he’s come.

Bisi said he has gone from that “homeless boy” to a “house owner in London twice”.

He thanked Nigeria’s Funmi Iyanda who invited him on her TV show, New Dawn, to talk about his sexuality years ago.

Sharing photos of his house, he wrote: