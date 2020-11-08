House of Reps members, Tajudeen Adefisoye, tackles Nigerians celebrating Joe Biden’s emergence as US president

A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye has tackled Nigerians who are all over social media congratulating Joe Biden on his election as US President.
In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Tajudeen who represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency in the house wrote;
”I can see everybody congratulating @JoeBiden. The man has been in Government almost all his life. We never even use 2 years for Office, Una don Dey curse us as if na we start Nigeria’s problem. Give us time, encourage us and we will get there one day.”
Source: Linda Ikeji