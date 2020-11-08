I won this election – President Trump insists as Joe Biden is declared winner of US Presidential election

President Donald Trump has insisted that he won the 2020 presidential election in the United States of America.

The US President shared series of tweets on Saturday November 7, in which he made unsubstantiated allegations of illegality in the voting process – all of which were labelled as disputed and potentially misleading by Twitter. He also insisted he had won the election “by a lot”.

Trump tweeted;

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!

CNN also reported that sources in the White House have disclosed that the President said he won’t be accepting the election result. They also disclosed that he will be challenging the election result in court from Monday November 9.

LIB reported that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, achieving a decades-long political ambition and denying Donald Trump a second term after a deeply divisive presidency defined by a once-in-a-century pandemic, economic turmoil and social unrest.

