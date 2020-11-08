Joe Biden reacts to his election as the 46th President of the United States, changes Twitter bio to “President-Elect”

Joe Biden has reacted to his election as the 46th President of the United States of America. 

 

The 77-year-old Democratic candidate took twitter to express his gratitude and said he is honoured to lead the United States which he described as a “great country”. 

 

Noting that the work ahead of him will be hard, Biden however promised to be a President for all Americans. He tweeted; 

 

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.

 

Biden has also changed his Twitter bio to “President-Elect” following his win in the 2020 US Presidential election. 

 

His bio reads; 

 

President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden , proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

