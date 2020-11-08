Obama, the Clintons, Jimmy Carter and others congratulate the 46th President of the United States

Twitter is reacting to the news that Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania propelled him past the 270-vote electoral college threshold, ending Donald Trump’s hopes of re-election.

The democrat who turns 78 next month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January 2021 in the North American country.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, will become the first female vice president of the United States with the win. She is also the first black and South Asian Vice President.

In the after-hours of Biden’s victory, thousands of people have taken to Twitter to congratulate the Democrat on his win.

Three former Democratic presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama including Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whose 2016 loss to Donald Trump have also…