Police allegedly invite Rahama Sadau after her racy pictures sparked blasphemous comment

Rahama Sadau is allegedly under police investigation after the racy photos she shared triggered blasphemous comments.

Daily Nigerian reported that the investigation is linked to the blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed the racy photos incited.

It was further learnt that the actress shelved a family trip to Dubai and made a detour to Kaduna to honour the police invitation on Saturday November 7. Kannywood magazine, FIM MAGAZINE also reported that the actress would have been arrested in Abuja but for the intervention of a senior police officer, who prevailed on his colleagues to allow her submit herself for questioning in Kaduna.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP and addressed to the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, the police boss directed the CP to take proactive measures to prevent breach of peace over the blasphemy.

The letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa read in part;