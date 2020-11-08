Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong reacts after scoring his first goal for Watford

Nigeria international defender, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted after scoring his first goal for English club, Watford.

27 year old Ekong scored in his side’s 3-2 victory over Coventry City in Saturday night’s Championship game.

The centre-back powered a fine header past goalkeeper Marko Marosi from James Garner’s corner making it Watford’s sixth win of the season.

Troost speaking to journalists said;

“James Garner put a fantastic ball in and made it easy, I just had to run on to it,” Troost-Ekong told Watford’s website.

“It was an important moment and set-pieces are so important in this league, you see how they can change games. It’s been going against us so far this season so to score from a set-piece is massive.

“I’m happy I managed to contribute like that today and hopefully we can get some more during the season.”

“The goals for are really important. We have to do a bit better, we’ve been conceding too many in the last few games but…