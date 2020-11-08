Zimbabwean socialite ‌Genuis ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure dies in fatal Rolls Royce crash (Photos/Video)

Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure died in the early hours of Sunday November 8, following a fatal accident he was involved in along Borrowdale Road in Harare, the country’s capital city.



Ginimbi was reportedly speeding down Borrowdale Road when he got involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming Honda Fit. He was thrown out of his Rolls Royce Rave after the high-speed crash before the super vehicle burst into flames which engulfed the other passengers.



3 other passengers who were with Kadungure died on the spot and are yet to be identified but reports say popular fitness bunny and socialite Mimie Moana is one of the deceased. Ginimbi died hours after sharing a video of him heading out for celebration of Moana’s birthday at Dreams Nightclub in his Rolls Royce on Instagram.

Here are photos from the scene of the accident below;

Ginimbi’s PR manager, Ms. Shally who confirmed the incident wrote;