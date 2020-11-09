CNN producer, Aisha Salaudeen calls out hotel in Ikeja that allegedly refused to let her eat-in because she wasn’t accompanied by a man

CNN producer, Aisha Salaudeen calls out hotel in Ikeja that allegedly refused to let her eat-in because she wasn

Nigerian journalist and producer of CNN Africa, Aisha Salaudeen, has called out a restaurant in the Ikeja area of Lagos for allegedly refusing to let her and her female colleague, eat inside their restaurant today November 8, because they weren’t accompanied by a man.

 

Aisha in a post shared on her Twitter handle, wrote

”I got kicked out of Harzoyka restaurant in GRA Ikeja today because according to them, they have a new policy – no women allowed. This is a restaurant I’ve visited multiple times in the past few years.

When I pressed about why I was been hushed out, I was told that to eat in there I had to be chaperoned by a man. I was too stunned to comment, I cannot have a meal because I’m a woman? @MsAdeola  and I had to eat somewhere else.”

CNN producer, Aisha Salaudeen calls out hotel in Ikeja that allegedly refused to let her eat-in because she wasn



Source: Linda Ikeji

