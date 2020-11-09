Donor heart dropped on floor twice after helicopter delivering it crashed (video)

A helicopter ambulance transporting a heart for transplant surgery crashed into a hospital helipad then a medic recovered the heart and dropped it again.

The chopper crash-landed shortly after 3pm on Friday, November 6, but it is not yet known how the incident occurred.

Video footage shows the helicopter flipped on its side, surrounded by red liquid that appears to be blood.

A crew member miraculously recovers the heart from the chopper, before handing it to a medical professional who quickly walks off to take it to surgery.

However, as he is walking across the helipad, he accidentally trips on a metal plate on the floor, falls to the ground and drops the organ.

Medical personnel quickly rush over and scoop up the heart from the floor, before taking it down for surgery.

Hospital officials confirmed the heart arrived safely and the patient was undergoing the transplant. They added that nobody inside or around the hospital was injured.

The pilot was treated…