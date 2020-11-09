EndSARS protest is a tip of the iceberg, revolution is coming

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the #EndSARS protest which attracted global attention is just a tip of what is to come.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Galadima said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is setting the stage for a revolution “by excluding, disenfranchising people not on the basis of competence but on the basis of ‘they don’t belong”.

The former National Secretary of President Buhari’s former party, Congress for Progressive Change party, averred that Nigeria needs a leader who has a large heart and would carry everyone along.

Galadima said;