FG should stop this manipulation and game of deception

Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the federal government to stop playing a game of manipulation and deception in his latest revelation on why the union is yet to call off the strike. 

 

The ASUU President who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday November 9, accused the FG of failing to show commitment in resolving the impasse. 

 

He said; 

 

“What we need is a commitment; there is nothing like transition and what we are saying, in essence, is that government should just go ahead and pay what government has withheld – the salaries of our members; people have not been paid for eight or nine months on account of not registering on IPPIS.

“Government should stop this arm-twisting and manipulation, going back to universities to ask them to go and enroll in IPPIS so that they will go and migrate to UTAS; people see it as a game of deception and we cannot trust…



