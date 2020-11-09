Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s nephew kidnapped

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi’s nephew, Aminu Musa Abdullahi has reportedly been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Daily Trust reported that Abdullahi popularly known as Yaya Baba, was kidnapped while on transit to Kano along Abuja-Kaduna highway last week. A source told the publication that the kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom, but he did not disclose the amount.

The source said;