Gov Ganduje promises to increase salaries of Hisbah officials following the recent destruction of N200m worth of alcohol in the state

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has promised to increase the salaries of Hisbah officials following the destruction of about 1,975 bottles of beer estimated at N200 million in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area over the weekend.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa, Ganduje said the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants can distort the mental capability of a person, is forbidden in Islam.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharged your duties. Therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue to give you all the support you need to succeed.

For the good job that found and destroy these beer, Kano State Government will review your salary. Kano Government will show appreciation to you by changing your uniform too,” Governor Ganduje, who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said