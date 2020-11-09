More videos from the accident scene where Zimbabwean socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died alongside 3 others on Sunday morning

More videos from the accident scene where Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died alongside 3 others on Sunday morning has been shared online.

Recall LIB reported that Ginimbi and three of his friends died on the spot on Sunday morning after his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, crashing into trees and bursting into flames.

Those who died in the accident have now been identified as Limumba Karim, Alichia Adams and Mimie Moana.

Videos and photos shared from the scene of the accident, showed corpse of Ginimbi lying at the scene and wreckage of the Rolls Royce they were driving in while on their way from Dreams Night Club after celebrating Mimie’s 26th birthday.

The car’s number plate which had “Ginimbi” inscribed on it was also seen at the scene. A man and some women were seen crying as they touched a metal coffin which Ginimbi’s corpse was pushed into after…