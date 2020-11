Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, today November 8, made his first appearance after his palace was vandalized by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest on Wednesday, October 21.

The monarch is pictured at a Peace Dialogue organized by leaders of thought in the South West to address the issues that led to the recent nationwide protest, which ended in violence that shook the region to its foundation.

See another photo below