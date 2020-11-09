Real Vic comes out with first single ‘Mama’

Mama by Real Vic is a brand-new single, buzzing the media airwaves like fresh hot Pizza.

Mama is a melting release of pure singing talent by the artiste whose real name is Victory Okonudo. Real Vic is an aspiring Engineer, with unparalleled blend of musical and academic prowess. He dreams to produce cars, just as he does music. His model in the industry is Superstar Davido, amongst others. He loves writing and hopes to grow and help upcoming Artistes. The song was produced by ID CLEFF and promoted by HISVille Media.

It’s a song dedicated to mothers who spare nothing to ensure that their children come out best in life. Real Vic particularly speaks glowingly of his mum’s unalloyed support in all aspects of life, hence, the inspiration to concoct these sonorous lyrics. It’s to appreciate her as well as encourage all current and intending mothers all over the world. He also appreciates his dad, Mr. Okonudo, who is of a quiet but rocksolid, supportive mien. He promises his fans more…