Resident doctors in Ondo begin nationwide strike

The Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State, have embarked on an indefinite strike. The strike follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum, given to the state Government.

The doctors had last week embarked on a three-day warning strike to draw the government’s attention to their plights.

The doctors took the decision to go an indefinite strike at the end of a meeting in Akure on Monday, November 9.

Acting president of the Association of Resident Doctors in the state, Sanni Oriyomi, said that the decision became imperative because the state government failed to address their demands.

The doctors lamented that they are being owed four months salary arrears by the state Government.

Speaking to newsmen, the Acting President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, UNIMEDTH Ondo, Dr. Sanni Oriyomi, said his members could no longer work without being paid. He claimed that the government was still owing them four and a half…