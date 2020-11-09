“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be’

US President Donald Trump, is still refusing to give up the US Presidency without a fight.

 

After losing the electoral vote to Joe Biden in the just concluded election, Trump has refused to concede, alleging high level voter fraud. He has since promised to begin an all out legal assault on the electoral results in some battleground states.

 

On Sunday night, November 8, Trump took to his Twitter page to write;

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

 

Trump supporters including former Nigeria Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode (FFK) have all reacted to his tweet.

Source: Linda Ikeji

