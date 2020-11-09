SuperBike star, Matheus Barbosa, 23, killed in horror crash at Interlagos after losing control of his motorbike (video)

The world of motorsport is in mourning after SuperBike star Matheus Barbosa was killed in a horror crash at Interlagos, Sao Paulo.

The 23-year-old was filmed having difficulties during the race when he lost control of his Kawasaki bike and collided with metal barriers at the famous Interlagos circuit on the outskirts of Sao Paulo during a SuperBike Brazil event on Sunday, November 8th.

Matheus was in the fourth position in the race when he lost control of his bike and died at the scene after crashing, despite emergency medical attention.

The race was immediately called off in the wake of the accident, with the final 10 laps of the race not finished.

A spokesperson for SuperBike Brasil said: ‘The nearest medical team reached Matheus in less than 60 seconds but despite all their efforts he succumbed to his critical injuries.

‘The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Out of respect to Matheus, and above all his family, the remaining day’s…