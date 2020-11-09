“There is nothing more painful to them than cheating with their blood”

A Nigerian father of two, Maduakor Wiseman Jesus said that the best way for men to punish their wives if they provoke them is by cheating with their relatives.
“If your wife provokes you and you want to punish her cheat with her sister or relative and make her to find out, there is nothing more painful to them like cheating with their blood, they may not care if you cheat outside,” he wrote.
According to him, his wife left him and their infant baby after he cheated on her with her younger sister.
“I don’t post what does not work for me. She will be pained all the days of her life. In fact I have been cheating on my wife, if she find out I apologize. Immediately I found this strategy, I cheated with her junior sis and she left a breastfeeding baby for me and leave. she never returned, we separate. That’s why I know it Pained them. Just want to make common sense. #WISEMAN” he added.
Source: Linda Ikeji