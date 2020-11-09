 “We are all sinners” – Russia World Cup hero and captain, Artem Dzyuba apologises after he was caught masturbating in leak video

Russia World Cup hero and captain, Artem Dzyuba has offered a public apology after a leaked video emerged online of him masturbating in bed.

The Zenit Saint Petersburg striker, 32, who has since been dropped from both his role as club captain and from his place in the Russia squad, took to social media to address the embarrassing incident.

He played and scored in Zenit 3-1 victory on Sunday despite being subjected to chants from large sections of the crowd, referencing the leaked video.

‘Congratulations everyone on a very important victory,’ he said in a new clip posted on social media, as reported by Russia Today. ‘It wasn’t the easiest match of my career. I almost couldn’t hold back my emotions in the car on the way home.

‘But I would like to say next, that I am not perfect, just like anyone else. I make mistakes. We’re all sinners, unfortunately. I can only blame myself.

‘In such moments when practically everybody turns their back on you, I’m unbelievably…