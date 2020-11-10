69-year-old man claims he divorced his wife of 30 years after finding out she voted Joe Biden

A 69-year-old man claims he has divorced his wife of 30 years and he’s moving to Colombia because she voted for Joe Biden in the US elections.

The man made this revelation on Twitter while reacting to Biden’s tweets stating his plans to combat COVID-19.

He said his divorce papers have been signed and “everything is done”. He added that he’s quite disappointed in his wife because they were together for 30 years.

He also said he won’t be returning to the US until the country is fixed.