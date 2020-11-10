Arabic inscriptions on naira notes doesn’t threaten Nigeria’s secular status- CBN tells court

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the Arabic inscriptions on some naira notes does not in any way threaten the secular status of the country.

The apex court stated this in a countersuit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

A Nigerian lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, had approached the court for an order instructing the apex bank to remove the Arabic inscriptions on naira notes.

In his suit filed before Justice Mohammed Liman, Omirhobo argued that having Arabic inscriptions on the naira notes portrays Nigeria as an Islamic state which is contrary to the country’s constitutional status of a secular state. According to him, he doesn’t know what the Arabic inscriptions mean and wants it to be replaced with either the English language, which is the country’s official language, or any of Nigeria’s three main indigenous languages – Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo.

He wants the court to restrain the CBN from “further approving, printing and issuing naira notes…