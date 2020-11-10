Blue Ivy Carter narrates Matthew Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ audiobook and grandma Tina Lawson is beyond proud (video)

Blue Ivy is the narrator of “Hair Love,” the audiobook based on the Academy Award-winning short film, and she did a fantastic job.

“Hair Love” is a film by Northwest Side native Matthew A. Cherry.

Cherry announced Blue Ivy’s role in the audio book via his social media accounts, with a sample of Blue reading the children’s book on Audible, Amazon’s vertical for audiobooks.

Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Lawson shared an audio of Blue narrating Hair Love and she expressed her pride in her granddaughter.

She wrote: “WOW !!! I heard My Grandaughter’s narration!! She killed it !!!! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it !!!!!! The “Hair Love” audiobook is now live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.”

Listen to the audio below.