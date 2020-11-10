Edo deputy governor’s brother kidnapped by unknown gunmen 

Frederick Shaibu, the younger brother of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Mr. Frederick was kidnapped on Monday morning, November 9th, while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin-City.

A family source told the nation “They attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at around 7 am when he was going to drop his children in school. The children were left by the gunmen and took their father away.

”But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family. It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside. Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and be reunited with his family”

The State Command’s Police Public Relations…