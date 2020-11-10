Islamic group demands sack of French workers in Kano and replacement of French language with Arabic language in public schools’ curriculum

Kano State Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations have called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government, following President Emmanuel Macron’s comment which has ignited an outrage in the Muslim world.

Recall that President Macron ignited an outrage in the Muslim world after he announced his intention to fight “Islamist separatism” and further described the faith as one “that is in crisis all over the world today”. This prompted objections from several Muslim leaders and commentators.

The Kano Islamic group in a communiqué signed by its Organising Secretary Dr. Saidu Dukawa, called for the immediate replacement of French language with Arabic language in the curriculum of all public schools in the state.

The coalition comprising of Ulama and Muslim academics which commended the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming “France Road” as Madina Road, also expressed its…