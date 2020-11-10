“It’s paining you guys that I have something bigger than your father” James Brown praises the size of his male member and says his sugar mummy can testify (video)

James Brown, of the “they didn’t caught me” fame, has released a video to boast about the size of his male member while addressing those shaming him for his raunchy photos.

In a video shared online, the crossdresser/dancer is seen analyzing some of his photos that went viral online and caused him to be trolled.

Highlighting one of his photos where he was scantily-clad in female sportswear, he said: “This picture, Nigeria almost tear me apart. They say I have lost, they say I am born by mistake. My dear, this picture you’re looking at sell my market very well. I’m selling market.

“This picture you’re looking at, I am selling my market. So, I’ll not let anybody to come and kill my shine. I won’t let you with your badmouthing. I don’t care, you won’t come and spoil my market.”

He then moved on to another photo where he was posing in underwear to advertise for the underwear company.

He said: “I snap picture, advertising boxer, and they said I carry tissue for my……