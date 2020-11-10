Kim Kardashian has been ‘brainwashed’ by Kanye West, former best friend Larsa Pippen dishes on the Kardashian-West family

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen has spoken out after the pair fell out for unknown reasons.

Larsa, who had been Kim’s closest friend for over a decade, still has no idea what caused the reality star to unfollow her on social media but believes Kanye’s “brainwashing” ways may be at the root of it all.

The 46-year-old is still confused about the situation but continues to insist that she had done “nothing wrong” to cause a rift and had been a true friend to Kim.

Larsa said she now believes that Kim’s rapper husband may have been behind it all.

Opening up in a tell-all interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said: “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking… I don’t even know what.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

The wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, was convinced that Kanye’s slurs about her to…