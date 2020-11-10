Kim Kardashian has been ‘brainwashed’ by Kanye West, former best friend Larsa Pippen dishes on the Kardashian-West family

By
Headliners
-
3


Kim Kardashian has been

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen has spoken out after the pair fell out for unknown reasons.

 

Larsa, who had been Kim’s closest friend for over a decade, still has no idea what caused the reality star to unfollow her on social media but believes Kanye’s “brainwashing” ways may be at the root of it all.

 

The 46-year-old is still confused about the situation but continues to insist that she had done “nothing wrong” to cause a rift and had been a true friend to Kim.

 

Larsa said she now believes that Kim’s rapper husband may have been behind it all.

 

Opening up in a tell-all interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said: “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking… I don’t even know what.

 

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

 

The wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, was convinced that Kanye’s slurs about her to…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR