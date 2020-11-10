Photos from the requiem mass of eight pupils killed in a fatal accident in Enugu (photos)

It was a sad day in Enugu state today November 9, as the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, joined the Catholic faithful and families of eight pupils of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, who died in a recent fatal road accident in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, to celebrate a Requiem Mass for them at the school premises, in Awgu town.

The accident happened on October 28.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who described the eight pupils as “angles” bade farewell to them, their late teacher, Emmanuella Chukwugbo and the school bus driver, Chukwu Basil, as well as other victims.

“Our children; our angels; had gone too soon and too suddenly; for no fault of their own.

They were too innocent to have offended anyone; too young to have known sin; they only attended the day’s school; to acquire knowledge and high moral values; Yes, they were on their way home; to unite, as usual, with their beloved parents and siblings; a journey home that was never completed; what…