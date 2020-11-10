Piers Morgan tells Donald Trump to ‘suck it up and go’ unless he has proof of election fraud

Piers Morgan has asked his friend Donald Trump to admit defeat after Joe Biden was announced as the next US president.

The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain host urged Trump to end his “pathetic tantrum” or risk losing his loyal following.

Writing for DailyMail, Morgan told Trump his presidency was “Over. Done. Finished. Kaput.”

Piers ultimately begged Trump to gracefully accept that he had lost the race.

“It’s time for you to stop fighting and admit defeat,” Piers penned in his lengthy message.

The TV presenter also went on to express scepticism that Trump’s legal battles as well as the recounts he’s asking for would amount to changes in the ultimate results.