Rahama Sadau dismisses reports she has been arrested and sentenced to jail over her racy photo

Rahama Sadau has dismissed reports that she has been arrested and sentenced to jail over her racy photos.

Last week, the actress who is prominent in the Northern Nigeria movie scene, shared photos of herself rocking a backless dress. She was bashed by many Muslims for adorning the dress which they say is ”Unislamic” as it exposes parts of her body.

Following the ensuing debate on Twitter, some Nigerians went on to attack the person of Prophet Mohammed.

Some Muslims kicked against it and filed a petition against her before a Sharia court.

Earlier today, there were reports online that she has been arrested, tried, and even sentenced to death. Some claimed she has been sent to jail.

Rahama has come out to dismiss the report.

In a Twitter thread, she pointed out that she is yet to receive any police invitation or court summons. Read her tweets below