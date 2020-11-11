Activist, Deji Adeyanju petitions Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee over lawyer who filed lawsuit against him, Falz, Aisha Yesufu and other #EndSARS promoters

Activist, Deji Adeyanju has petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee LPDC over the actions of a Nigerian lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, who on Tuesday November 10, filed criminal charges against him, Davido, Falz, Aisha Yesufu, Yemi Alade, Donjazzy, and others who publicly identified with the #EndSARS protest.

Kenechukwu who is based in Abuja, filed the criminal complaint against some Nigerians who publicly associated with the #EndSARS protests. He alleged that his properties were destroyed during the riots “instigated and incited” by the 50 “accused persons” and asked that promoters of the End SARS protests be brought to justice.



The case was instituted on Monday, November 9, pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Today, Deji who is of the ‘Concerned Nigeria’ advocacy group, petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) on allegations of professional misconduct against…