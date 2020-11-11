Activist Harrison Gwamnishu relocates his parents from a mud house to a modern one; thanks them for their support while he was in prison for 4 years





Harrison Gwamnishu has gifted his parents a new house. The human rights activist who has told the story of how he was accused of robbery and wrongfully imprisoned for four years for a crime he never committed, built the new house for his parents beside their old mud house. He thanked them for being there for him when he was in prison and they blessed him for the house.







Source: Linda Ikeji