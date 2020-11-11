Actress Uche Elendu recounts near-death experience as she celebrates her daughter on her birthday





Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has recounted the near-death experience she and her first daughter had on the day of delivery as she marked the girl’s birthday.

Chizuterem turns 12 today and Uche shared photos of her on Instagram to celebrate her.

Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, my big baby, my first fruit, my bunch of talents, the destined Star, my pride,

By this time 12 years ago I was fighting a battle with principalities and powers, fighting with dead people I recognized, the doctors and nurses had lost hope, only the Lord could possibly have saved me and brought me back after 5 hours, Thanks to my doctor that dropped his surgical equipments and picked up his bible and started praying in the theater @uzomaosuji God bless you sir that’s why when I praise God, I do it without caring where I am and who is watching, theres nothing that can move me, cos I have been in the war front and my Warrior, the strongest and mighty man in Battle delivered me, this big baby came out…





Source: Linda Ikeji