AFCON Qualifiers: ‘Away from home is always difficult’

Former Nigeria international and current Super Eagles Assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has stressed the importance of Nigeria beating Sierra Leone at home when they face off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday November 13.

The three-time African champions, Nigeria, will play Sierra Leone at Ogbemudia Stadium before the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

Nigeria leads Group L with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Yobo, who assists Head coach Gernot Rohr, believes the Super Eagles must take the home tie seriously, if they want to qualify for the Nation’s Cup.

“These are big games. There’s a difference between friendly matches just like the ones we played, [against Algeria and Tunisia],” Yobo said on the Super Eagles YouTube channel.

“It was experimental where we gave younger players the opportunity to show themselves. But this is a qualifying match where if we do well in both games we…