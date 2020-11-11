“Broadcasters were reckless in coverage of #EndSARS protests”

Professor Armstrong Idachaba who is the Acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the commission imposed sanctions on broadcast stations during the #EndSARS protests because they were reckless in the coverage of the protests.

Recall that the commission in October, imposed N3 million fine each on media houses including ARISE News, AIT, and Channels TV, over claims that they used unverifiable video footage from social media to cover the #EndSARS protests.

In an interview with AriseTV today November 11, Idachaba explained why the commission had to fine the broadcasting houses.