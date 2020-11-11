Dr Bola allegedly flees on bike after a defamation lawsuit was refiled on behalf of Dr Olufunmilayo against her before a federal high court

Dr Bola, the female doctor who accused her UK-based colleague and popular social media commentator, Dr Olufunmilayo of allegedly raping her during a visit to the European country, has been accused of fleeing on a bike after a defamation lawsuit was refiled against her before a federal high court.

Recall that the rape allegation case took another twist after the UK police cleared Dr Olunfunmilayo of any wrongdoing following an investigation.

LIB reported earlier that 24-year-old Bola Aseyan was arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate Court in September on a five-count charge bordering on a false accusation, criminal defamation of character and offensive publication likely to cause a breach of the peace, following a lawsuit filed by the UK-based doctor.

Serving an update on the case, popular influencer Pamilerin alleged that Bola fled on a bike after the case was withdrawn from the magistrate court and refiled before a Federal High Court. Pamilerin further revealed that…